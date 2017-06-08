From a Sunday to a Monday in August, the Sixth Day

The genesis of the world, the myth of creation speaks of seven days.1 Six days of divine labour whereon the seventh the lord of the universe rested. No one, not even the angelic general staff of the combined heavenly hosts, could fathom what led the Creator to engage in this feat.2 But tradition has established that man — here the gendered reference is intended — as being created in the image of the Creator — aka “God” — should also rest on the seventh day. Depending on the sect into which one was born and bred, this may be called Saturday or Sunday (in English).
In any event this Sunday in 2017, the day of rest, is the 6th of August. So in anticipation of these hours of restfulness– perhaps I will drive to the beach — I wondered what other things had happened on 6th August, it was certainly not always a Sunday given the way calendars work. My research produced the following results, by no means all-inclusive:
In 1777, a band of white terrorists in Britain’s North American colony of New York was suppressed in what was later called the Battle of Oriskany. These terrorists called themselves an army and claimed the right to overthrow the duly constituted government of the territories they inhabited. These terrorists were eventually able to obtain assistance from governments hostile to Great Britain, allowing them to impose their rule on the rest of the population, a vast number (in some parts the majority) of whom were held by them as slaves.
In 1813, Simón Bolivar, considered to be the great liberator of the South America from Spanish rule, a close friend of Haitian independence, and the inspiration of the popular Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, took Caracas from the Spanish and proclaimed the Second Venezuelan Republic.
In 1824, Bolivar and de Sucre defeat the Spanish forces at Junín in central Peru.
In 1825, Bolivar becomes President of the independent state of Bolivia.
In 1901, the US regime robs the Kiowa tribe of indigenous Americans of their land — which had been reduced to a reservation — so that whites could found the state of Oklahoma and continue their campaign of genocide against the indigenous into the 20th century.
In 1914, Austria-Hungary declared war against Russia and Serbia declared war against Germany.
And in 1945, the United States of America became the first (and to date only) country in the world to commit mass murder with atomic bombs: proudly obliterating the Japanese (non-white) city of Hiroshima and murdering thereby up to 200,000 people instantaneously. (Since all traces of life were vaporised in the immediate range of the blast it is impossible to say how many people actually died then. Deaths due to radiation poisoning since are not counted here.) The US regime would annihilate the population of a second city, Nagasaki, shortly thereafter, on August 9th.
Hiroshima after the US atomic bombing (August 6, 1945)
The atomic murder technology, developed by a corps of scientists and soldiers, several of whom were immigrant fascists from Europe, predating the recruitment for the US missile delivery program3, satisfied a principal, unstated policy objective of the emerging global empire. This policy was later formally articulated in a series of US National Security Council documents promulgated secretly between 1947 and the second campaign of mass murder by the regime in June 1950.4 Namely, how does a tiny minority of rich white folks, ruling a continent of immigrants, Latin Americans and ex-slaves keep control over more than 60% of the world’s resources — without having to rely on poorly educated, badly trained and equipped soldiers of questionable reliability.
Nagasaki after US bombing (August 9, 1945)
If there should be any doubt as to the underlying facts, it should be recalled that US military forces were scarcely able to defeat an exhausted German Wehrmacht as late as 1944.5 Had the Soviet Union not destroyed most of the Nazi fighting capacity in Eastern Europe, it is very doubtful that the famous “D-Day” would have been more than a disaster.
US Forces were defeated in Korea but only after their non-stop aerial bombardment had levelled everything north of the 38th parallel and killed at least 3 million Koreans by the time of the ceasefire in July 1953.
US Forces were defeated in Vietnam but also only after aerial bombing, Phoenix assassinations, and other terror measures killed some 3 million Vietnamese.
If one is to believe that US Forces are deployed to fight a war in Afghanistan and Iraq, not to mention the unannounced combat theatres, then there is no indication to date that “mission accomplished” means more than public manipulation of the executive genitals by the serving POTUS.6
Pubescent Sexual Fantasy: G W Bush, “Mission Accomplished”.
Hence the standing policy of the US regime since 1945, since that 6th of August when the Enola Gay — an aircraft so beloved that it has a special exhibition space in the country’s premier historical museum — dropped its lethal load, has been to prepare for the great hordes of non-whites at the gates, with fast, fantastic fatality.
This 6th of August is Sunday, a day of rest. But in 1945, 6th of August was a Monday– the first working day for the harvesters of death watching with cocktails from their plantation houses on the Potomac and the Hudson…
- Genesis, the first book of that grand forgery and “America’s favourite theatrical prop” (George Carlin), called the Bible [↩]
- Mark Twain explains the “Creation” in a more sober manner in his Letters to the Earth (1909). [↩]
- Numerous programmes were managed by the OSS/CIA to save Nazis for various projects in the post-war system being constructed by the US, among other things to counter the unexpected survival of the Soviet Union as an independent country. Project Paperclip is the most well known. The US missile programme was headed by Werner von Braun, who had been rescued from his slave-labour driven missile factories in Northern Germany to help the US build rockets capable of firing atomic warheads on the Soviet Union. But there were already fascists like the Hungarian Edward Teller in the US managing the atomic bomb project before 1945. [↩]
- Generally known as the Korean War: the US first invaded Korea in 1945 after the Japanese surrender, ostensibly to organise the withdrawal of Japanese forces and in fact because the US regime feared that the Soviet Union would otherwise prevent the US from maintaining a foothold on the Asian mainland. The second invasion of the Korean peninsula was launched by the US under colour of authorisation by the newly founded and US-dominated United Nations organization. The war this triggered has not ended. Two years of vicious attacks – mainly on the Northern half of the peninsula, but also counter-insurgency terror against the Korea population in the southern half—waged by the US regime were interrupted by a ceasefire agreed in 1953. Since then the US has threatened the People’s Democratic Republic of Korea with a huge contingent of conventional forces and atomic weapons stationed in the US puppet state Republic of Korea, south of the 38th parallel. To this date much of the white population in Europe and the US believe the US regime’s fairy-tale about Korea and amplify the regime’s violent hostility to the PDRK, unaware or indifferent to the extent which US policy is aimed at destroying the country and any form of Korean independence. [↩]
- The so-called Battle of the Bulge (in German the Ardennen Schlacht) was fought from 16 December 1944 – 25 January 1945. A thoroughly exhausted Wehrmacht launched an assault that cost US Forces at least 100,000 casualties, some 19,000 dead– more than any other operation during the war. A critical examination of US military capacity even today would undoubtedly show that the only — often marginal — advantage the US regime has is continental isolation of its industrial capacity and unmatched ability to waste materiel and ammunition. Hence it has been necessary to conceal, ignore or trivialise the fact that the Soviet Union actually defeated the Axis in WWII. MacArthur and the rest of the Pacific high command were only interested in conquering territory and recovering colonies like the Philippines. As soon as possible the US regime actively integrated the military cadre of both Japan and Germany, especially to train what would become the regime’s equivalent of the Waffen SS — US Army Special Forces and its Gestapo equivalent- the Phoenix Program (now part of the regime’s Homeland Security apparatus). [↩]
- The news cycle is designed to cultivate amnesia. These days virtually everyone is obsessed with the current POTUS– so permit a minor recollection. Mr G W Bush celebrated what was sold as the success in the US invasion of Iraq by stepping out of a US Navy fighter aircraft aboard an aircraft carrier, wrapped in a flight suit, and clutching his gonads proclaiming, “mission accomplished”. This was probably one of the most public demonstrations of what George Carlin aptly called the “bigger dick” foreign policy. [↩]