From a Sunday to a Monday in August, the Sixth Day

The genesis of the world, the myth of creation speaks of seven days. Six days of divine labour whereon the seventh the lord of the universe rested. No one, not even the angelic general staff of the combined heavenly hosts, could fathom what led the Creator to engage in this feat. But tradition has established that man — here the gendered reference is intended — as being created in the image of the Creator — aka “God” — should also rest on the seventh day. Depending on the sect into which one was born and bred, this may be called Saturday or Sunday (in English).

In any event this Sunday in 2017, the day of rest, is the 6th of August. So in anticipation of these hours of restfulness– perhaps I will drive to the beach — I wondered what other things had happened on 6th August, it was certainly not always a Sunday given the way calendars work. My research produced the following results, by no means all-inclusive:

In 1777, a band of white terrorists in Britain’s North American colony of New York was suppressed in what was later called the Battle of Oriskany. These terrorists called themselves an army and claimed the right to overthrow the duly constituted government of the territories they inhabited. These terrorists were eventually able to obtain assistance from governments hostile to Great Britain, allowing them to impose their rule on the rest of the population, a vast number (in some parts the majority) of whom were held by them as slaves.

In 1813, Simón Bolivar, considered to be the great liberator of the South America from Spanish rule, a close friend of Haitian independence, and the inspiration of the popular Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, took Caracas from the Spanish and proclaimed the Second Venezuelan Republic.

In 1824, Bolivar and de Sucre defeat the Spanish forces at Junín in central Peru.

In 1825, Bolivar becomes President of the independent state of Bolivia.

In 1901, the US regime robs the Kiowa tribe of indigenous Americans of their land — which had been reduced to a reservation — so that whites could found the state of Oklahoma and continue their campaign of genocide against the indigenous into the 20th century.

In 1914, Austria-Hungary declared war against Russia and Serbia declared war against Germany.

And in 1945, the United States of America became the first (and to date only) country in the world to commit mass murder with atomic bombs: proudly obliterating the Japanese (non-white) city of Hiroshima and murdering thereby up to 200,000 people instantaneously. (Since all traces of life were vaporised in the immediate range of the blast it is impossible to say how many people actually died then. Deaths due to radiation poisoning since are not counted here.) The US regime would annihilate the population of a second city, Nagasaki, shortly thereafter, on August 9th.

Hiroshima after the US atomic bombing (August 6, 1945)

The atomic murder technology, developed by a corps of scientists and soldiers, several of whom were immigrant fascists from Europe, predating the recruitment for the US missile delivery program, satisfied a principal, unstated policy objective of the emerging global empire. This policy was later formally articulated in a series of US National Security Council documents promulgated secretly between 1947 and the second campaign of mass murder by the regime in June 1950. Namely, how does a tiny minority of rich white folks, ruling a continent of immigrants, Latin Americans and ex-slaves keep control over more than 60% of the world’s resources — without having to rely on poorly educated, badly trained and equipped soldiers of questionable reliability.

Nagasaki after US bombing (August 9, 1945)

If there should be any doubt as to the underlying facts, it should be recalled that US military forces were scarcely able to defeat an exhausted German Wehrmacht as late as 1944. Had the Soviet Union not destroyed most of the Nazi fighting capacity in Eastern Europe, it is very doubtful that the famous “D-Day” would have been more than a disaster.

US Forces were defeated in Korea but only after their non-stop aerial bombardment had levelled everything north of the 38th parallel and killed at least 3 million Koreans by the time of the ceasefire in July 1953.

US Forces were defeated in Vietnam but also only after aerial bombing, Phoenix assassinations, and other terror measures killed some 3 million Vietnamese.

If one is to believe that US Forces are deployed to fight a war in Afghanistan and Iraq, not to mention the unannounced combat theatres, then there is no indication to date that “mission accomplished” means more than public manipulation of the executive genitals by the serving POTUS.

Pubescent Sexual Fantasy: G W Bush, “Mission Accomplished”.

Hence the standing policy of the US regime since 1945, since that 6th of August when the Enola Gay — an aircraft so beloved that it has a special exhibition space in the country’s premier historical museum — dropped its lethal load, has been to prepare for the great hordes of non-whites at the gates, with fast, fantastic fatality.

This 6th of August is Sunday, a day of rest. But in 1945, 6th of August was a Monday– the first working day for the harvesters of death watching with cocktails from their plantation houses on the Potomac and the Hudson…

