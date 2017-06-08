For a Little Girl in Minnesota

Why are tiny fingers

on a face, consoling:

“It’s OK, Mommy,

I’m right here with you?”

Why the caustic smell?

Why is crimson Slurpee

seeping through the front

seat, pooling on the

floor below her?

Why did the four-year-old

Hear pop-pop-pop-pop-

pop-pop-pop from her car seat?

A four-year-old should

Be sitting in the sun

on the corner, four doors

from home, skin taut as

a talking drum—day-

dreaming of dolls, wondering

what’s for lunch, after her nap

A four-year-old should

Be pondering crayons,

paintbrushes, pencils;

Speculating on

what school will be like

A soon-to-be reader,

She pretends to read,

Memorizing stories’ words—

Simple stories, predictable plots;

Her Mommy and her Mommy’s

Guy read Mother Goose to

Her, asking open-ended questions:

“What happened?”

“Why do you think he did that?”

“What do you think is going to happen next?”

Her gleeful shrieks shattered

their eardrums, feeding their spirits

Why do words, “I’ll huff,

and I’ll puff, and I’ll

blow…” from her favorite

story, flashback and loop?

Shouldn’t four-year-olds

Stumble on words; not bodies?

Raymond Nat Turner is a NYC poet privileged to have read at the Harriet Tubman Centennial Symposium. He is Artistic Director of the stalwart JazzPoetry Ensemble UpSurge and has appeared at numerous festivals and venues including the Monterey Jazz Festival and Panafest in Ghana West Africa. He currently is Poet-in-Residence at Black Agenda Report. Turner has opened for such people as James Baldwin, People’s Advocate Cynthia McKinney, radical sportswriter Dave Zirin and CA Congresswoman Barbara Lee following her lone vote against attacking Afghanistan. Read other articles by Raymond Nat, or visit Raymond Nat's website.