All At Sea

They found her in Victoria Gardens

at 7:30 in the morning.

Dressed in only a flimsy, loose nightie

and someone else’s slippers.

Clutching a little bunch of wildflowers

tightly to her chest…

whilst walking around and around

the same park bench.

It was where they used to sit together

and eat sandwiches of an afternoon

back when she was being courted

by her husband, or so her daughter says.

She’d walked out of the front doors

of the Care Home

about an hour and a half before,

when the Staff had buzzed the Milkman in.

Dementia’s a terrible thing,

doesn’t even remember who she is

half of the time, refers to herself as ‘Joyce’

and that was her younger sister’s name.

The only thing which stays clear

in her addled mind is that spot in the park,

so the police knew exactly where to find her.

“Harold” she cried, as they led her away,

“I can’t find my Harold anywhere?” bless her.

Paul Tristram is a Welsh writer who has poems, short stories, sketches and photography published in many publications around the world. He yearns to tattoo porcelain bridesmaids instead of digging empty graves for innocence at midnight; this too may pass, yet. Buy his books Scribblings Of A Madman (Lit Fest Press); Poetry From The Nearest Barstool; and a split poetry book The Raven And The Vagabond Heart with Bethany W Pope. You can also read his poems and stories here! Read other articles by Paul, or visit Paul's website.