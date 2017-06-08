Alchemize The Fundamental

by Paul Tristram / August 6th, 2017

To Soar… one must first Leap.
Garden the Root of Thought.
Pinpoint the fixed Core
within and behind
the swirling, ever changing
and evolving chaos
of Character, Personality
and Temperament.
Shake the Framework continually.
Detonate and Explode
all safe and comfortable
thought patterns, inner walls
and routine footholds…
whilst never, for a moment,
shying away from Yourself.
Focus your Existence…
into one exact, precise moment of Time
and Craft out of Experience.
Take ‘No Prisoners’
when it comes to your
Memory and Imagination.
Firework Magic
from the very Centre of your Soul.
Gunpowdering all behind,
whilst whipcracking Alive
the fresh Hills and Mountains
rising up with Power before You.

Paul Tristram is a Welsh writer who has poems, short stories, sketches and photography published in many publications around the world. He yearns to tattoo porcelain bridesmaids instead of digging empty graves for innocence at midnight; this too may pass, yet. Buy his books Scribblings Of A Madman (Lit Fest Press); Poetry From The Nearest Barstool; and a split poetry book The Raven And The Vagabond Heart with Bethany W Pope. You can also read his poems and stories here! Read other articles by Paul, or visit Paul's website.

This article was posted on Sunday, August 6th, 2017 at 8:04am and is filed under Poetry.