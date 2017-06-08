Alchemize The Fundamental

To Soar… one must first Leap.
Garden the Root of Thought.
Pinpoint the fixed Core
within and behind
the swirling, ever changing
and evolving chaos
of Character, Personality
and Temperament.
Shake the Framework continually.
Detonate and Explode
all safe and comfortable
thought patterns, inner walls
and routine footholds…
whilst never, for a moment,
shying away from Yourself.
Focus your Existence…
into one exact, precise moment of Time
and Craft out of Experience.
Take ‘No Prisoners’
when it comes to your
Memory and Imagination.
Firework Magic
from the very Centre of your Soul.
Gunpowdering all behind,
whilst whipcracking Alive
the fresh Hills and Mountains
rising up with Power before You.