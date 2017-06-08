Alchemize The Fundamental

To Soar… one must first Leap.

Garden the Root of Thought.

Pinpoint the fixed Core

within and behind

the swirling, ever changing

and evolving chaos

of Character, Personality

and Temperament.

Shake the Framework continually.

Detonate and Explode

all safe and comfortable

thought patterns, inner walls

and routine footholds…

whilst never, for a moment,

shying away from Yourself.

Focus your Existence…

into one exact, precise moment of Time

and Craft out of Experience.

Take ‘No Prisoners’

when it comes to your

Memory and Imagination.

Firework Magic

from the very Centre of your Soul.

Gunpowdering all behind,

whilst whipcracking Alive

the fresh Hills and Mountains

rising up with Power before You.

Paul Tristram is a Welsh writer who has poems, short stories, sketches and photography published in many publications around the world. He yearns to tattoo porcelain bridesmaids instead of digging empty graves for innocence at midnight; this too may pass, yet. Buy his books Scribblings Of A Madman (Lit Fest Press); Poetry From The Nearest Barstool; and a split poetry book The Raven And The Vagabond Heart with Bethany W Pope. You can also read his poems and stories here! Read other articles by Paul, or visit Paul's website.