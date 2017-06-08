“A.S.A.P.”

by James D. Casey IV / August 6th, 2017

A festering latrine
Of septic
Money hungry
Warmonger ideology

Old pagan psychology
Behind an eternal tapestry
Portals in
New thinning dreams
Behind hazy mirrored
Politics

Sunday change brings the
Red right hand
Ready to push
Its handle down

The ugly side of
Forgotten wars
Spawning forlorn
Lovers

Independently happy
Comfortably numb
Young robots
Dancing to a perfect
End

Yielding broken weapons
With bruised knuckles
Smiling faces and
The weight of the
World
Upon weary shoulders

Singing silent symphonies
Screaming loudly about
Bittersweet mindsets
Just black market undertones
That meander in one ear
Out the other unheard

An entire planet
In need of a revolution
The system is broken
It needs to be flushed
As Soon As Possible

James D. Casey IV is a published author of three volumes of poetry: "Metaphorically Esoteric," "Dark Days Inside the Light While Drunk on Wine," and "Tin Foil Hats & Hadacol Coins." His work has been featured in print and online several times at places like Triadæ Magazine, Pink Litter, In Between Hangovers and more. You can find links to his books, social network profiles, and other projects on his website by clicking here: Read other articles by James D..

This article was posted on Sunday, August 6th, 2017 at 8:02am and is filed under Poetry.