“A.S.A.P.”

A festering latrine
Of septic
Money hungry
Warmonger ideology
Old pagan psychology
Behind an eternal tapestry
Portals in
New thinning dreams
Behind hazy mirrored
Politics
Sunday change brings the
Red right hand
Ready to push
Its handle down
The ugly side of
Forgotten wars
Spawning forlorn
Lovers
Independently happy
Comfortably numb
Young robots
Dancing to a perfect
End
Yielding broken weapons
With bruised knuckles
Smiling faces and
The weight of the
World
Upon weary shoulders
Singing silent symphonies
Screaming loudly about
Bittersweet mindsets
Just black market undertones
That meander in one ear
Out the other unheard
An entire planet
In need of a revolution
The system is broken
It needs to be flushed
As Soon As Possible