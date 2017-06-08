“A.S.A.P.”

A festering latrine

Of septic

Money hungry

Warmonger ideology

Old pagan psychology

Behind an eternal tapestry

Portals in

New thinning dreams

Behind hazy mirrored

Politics

Sunday change brings the

Red right hand

Ready to push

Its handle down

The ugly side of

Forgotten wars

Spawning forlorn

Lovers

Independently happy

Comfortably numb

Young robots

Dancing to a perfect

End

Yielding broken weapons

With bruised knuckles

Smiling faces and

The weight of the

World

Upon weary shoulders

Singing silent symphonies

Screaming loudly about

Bittersweet mindsets

Just black market undertones

That meander in one ear

Out the other unheard

An entire planet

In need of a revolution

The system is broken

It needs to be flushed

As Soon As Possible

James D. Casey IV is a published author of three volumes of poetry: "Metaphorically Esoteric," "Dark Days Inside the Light While Drunk on Wine," and "Tin Foil Hats & Hadacol Coins." His work has been featured in print and online several times at places like Triadæ Magazine, Pink Litter, In Between Hangovers and more. You can find links to his books, social network profiles, and other projects on his website by clicking here: Read other articles by James D..