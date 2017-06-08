A dime a dozen

("A million here, a million there and pretty soon you're talking about real money" - US Senator E. Dirksen)

What is the role

Who bakes the roll

Who rolls the bills

Who pays them?

National parlance

We are told

Has national instruments

Brave and bold

Diplomatic

Informational

Military and

Economic

Tools which never

seem to fade

Tools with which

Suppliants are made.

Dense

Inert

Metal

Explosives

with blades unseen

So don’t forget

Once upon a time

‘Twas Ivy Lee

Who told old John D

To kill a socialist

only costs

a dime.

* Everett Dirksen (1896-1969) US Senator, Republican, was to have made this statement in a budget speech. He was an early supporter of the US war against Vietnam, “even though it costs us $1.5 million a day”.

Dr T.P. Wilkinson writes, teaches History and English, directs theatre and coaches cricket between the cradles of Heine and Saramago. He is also the author of Church Clothes, Land, Mission and the End of Apartheid in South Africa (Maisonneuve Press, 2003). Read other articles by T.P..