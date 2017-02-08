World Games

Games are played with words

Among players with two faces

As they travel through first, second, and third worlds

While the hungry in any world still need food

And the tired need rest

The cold need shelter

And the dying need a place where their death will be felt with sorrow and a tear

The leaders lead only those capable of standing and following to protect those

With the security of possessions

And the insecurity of their loss

The blame is not only on polity

Believers cling to authority and dogma

And those who do not agree are fair game in this sport

The blame is on us all for playing games

Those damned two-faced games

Paul Cech has been writing poetry since 1970. Several of his poems have been published as Saturday Poems in the Pittsburgh- Post Gazette and the Thomas Merton Center of Pittsburgh has published several of his poems in NewPeople. Read other articles by Paul.