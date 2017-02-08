World Games

Games are played with words
Among players with two faces
As they travel through first, second, and third worlds
While the hungry in any world still need food
And the tired need rest
The cold need shelter
And the dying need a place where their death will be felt with sorrow and a tear
The leaders lead only those capable of standing and following to protect those
With the security of possessions
And the insecurity of their loss
The blame is not only on polity
Believers cling to authority and dogma
And those who do not agree are fair game in this sport
The blame is on us all for playing games
Those damned two-faced games