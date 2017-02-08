Streams of years
(for SG)
by T.P. Wilkinson / July 30th, 2017
The waves white
wash
not by far
everything
down
or away.
They touch
the visible
with liquid lenses
and cross
in life
the rough
and dark
gently
with the bright.
Waves and brightness between the Mur and the Douro (Photo: Dr. T.P. Wilkinson)
Dr T.P. Wilkinson writes, teaches History and English, directs theatre and coaches cricket between the cradles of Heine and Saramago. He is also the author of Church Clothes, Land, Mission and the End of Apartheid in South Africa (Maisonneuve Press, 2003). Read other articles by T.P..
This article was posted on Sunday, July 30th, 2017 at 8:03am and is filed under Poetry.