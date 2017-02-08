Streams of years

(for SG)

The waves white

wash

not by far

everything

down

or away.

They touch

the visible

with liquid lenses

and cross

in life

the rough

and dark

gently

with the bright.

Waves and brightness between the Mur and the Douro (Photo: Dr. T.P. Wilkinson)

Dr T.P. Wilkinson writes, teaches History and English, directs theatre and coaches cricket between the cradles of Heine and Saramago. He is also the author of Church Clothes, Land, Mission and the End of Apartheid in South Africa (Maisonneuve Press, 2003). Read other articles by T.P..