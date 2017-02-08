And so I creep instead

Monsters in my head, you know that’s what was said

To have seven dead inside your hospital bed

Expectations bleed, not bled

Expectations bleed, not bled

Suicide note before I go, it’s not like it’ll ever be read or wrote

To go beyond frequency

Underneath catastrophe

Unheard words from the caged bird of this majesty

How can I emerge from grief?

How can I emerge from sleep?

How can I emerge from this emergency?

But, how am I reborn?

How am I reborn?

You wear your devil’s prada in the eyes of the perfect storm

When it rains, I’ll be so scorned

When it rains, I’ll be so scorned

That’s when my heart is torn, for years beneath adorn

You know I can’t reach perfection if I’m not in your perfect form

Darrell Herbert is a poet-songwriter, humanitarian, author, and artivist. He is a nationally recognized poet. Read other articles by Darrell.