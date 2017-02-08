Golden Oldies (Still Shimmer and Shine)

All I want is the truth,

it has been said

a time or two.

But sometimes in life

we get fed

a steady stream of lies;

it’s no surprise,

and three open eyes

can always see

straight through such deception

right from the start.

All you need is love,

a certain song once harmonized

through melodic la-la-la.

But sometimes it simply is not so,

and amore

can be reduced to ash

quite fast

if it is in fact

only lust

providing the core

from which it is born.

I am the walrus.

I am the bloodhound.

I am the lucid dream awakened.

I am the vinyl record playing.

Spin the black circle

as wisdom from the past

manifests in the present

to clear our path toward the future.

Ancient proverbs

taste like promises

of righteous revolution

on the tips

of wanton tongues

that have developed a taste

for renaissance and ascension.

It will all, one day,

be dust in the wind, no doubt,

but that should never stop us now

from the screams and shouts

that rock and roll

our heavy metal momentum

toward dance hall bliss

imbibed in double doses

and imbued

with the graceful glory

of a starlit

symphonic concert.

We are the cosmos.

We are the night owl.

We are the seat of the soul.

We are the story as it unfolds.

Coo coo cachoo.

Scott Thomas Outlar is a lover of truth and enjoys researching philosophy, psychology, politics, spirituality, and any other facet of consciousness in the pursuit of reaching a higher state of vibration. He also enjoys writing rants, poems, essays, short stories, and prose-fusion screeds covering such subjects. Scott Thomas can be reached at 17numa@gmail.com. You can also watch and/or subscribe to his YouTube Channel Read other articles by Scott Thomas, or visit Scott Thomas's website.