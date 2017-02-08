Golden Oldies (Still Shimmer and Shine)

All I want is the truth,
it has been said
a time or two.
But sometimes in life
we get fed
a steady stream of lies;
it’s no surprise,
and three open eyes
can always see
straight through such deception
right from the start.
All you need is love,
a certain song once harmonized
through melodic la-la-la.
But sometimes it simply is not so,
and amore
can be reduced to ash
quite fast
if it is in fact
only lust
providing the core
from which it is born.
I am the walrus.
I am the bloodhound.
I am the lucid dream awakened.
I am the vinyl record playing.
Spin the black circle
as wisdom from the past
manifests in the present
to clear our path toward the future.
Ancient proverbs
taste like promises
of righteous revolution
on the tips
of wanton tongues
that have developed a taste
for renaissance and ascension.
It will all, one day,
be dust in the wind, no doubt,
but that should never stop us now
from the screams and shouts
that rock and roll
our heavy metal momentum
toward dance hall bliss
imbibed in double doses
and imbued
with the graceful glory
of a starlit
symphonic concert.
We are the cosmos.
We are the night owl.
We are the seat of the soul.
We are the story as it unfolds.
Coo coo cachoo.