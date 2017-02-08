Homer’s a chair arranger who

works in meeting rooms

on 30 floors in a building

tall as Trump Tower.

At least it looks that tall to him

getting off the subway

half asleep at 4 a.m.

Setting up a banquet is

the toughest job for Homer.

Long tables and many chairs

take all morning to set up

all afternoon to take down.

He works alone by choice.

Doing so is job security.

But no one wants his job,

not even young Jason,

who steps in for Homer when

he has to take a vacation.

That’s when Homer warns Jason

chair arranging is like life.

What goes up must come down.

And both can happen quickly.

Nominated for Best of the Net and Pushcart prizes, Donal Mahoney has had poetry and fiction appear in various publications in North America, Europe, Asia and Africa. Some of his work can be found here. Donal can be reached at donalmahoney@charter.net. Read other articles by Donal.