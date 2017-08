Cherry blossoms died along the Tidal Basin

of a blighting mid-March freeze that hit DC

roaring from Pennsylvania Avenue southward

gathering energy straight through the Ellipse

there knifed in twain by Washington’s pointed marker.

Delicacy fares poorly in the clutch of such an evil storm

when once so gripped there’s little to be done

in the face of blind and fearsome terror

unleashed by forces unimagined prior to or since

where stupid fury’s mindless greed

blasts any blooming gracefulness away.

Ed Coletti is a poet, painter, fiction writer, and chess player who studied under Robert Creeley in San Francisco (1970-71). Ed has had work in The Brooklyn Rail, North American Review, Big Bridge, Hawai'i Pacific Review, Spillway, Lilliput Review, and ZYZZYVA. Internet presence includes his popular blog No Money In Poetry.