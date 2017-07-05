High on the hog, mule-

heads and handlers meet

in a Manhattan hotel—

Operatives, confidential informants,

Mouthpieces for fruit companies

and death squads hold court—

Harnessing left motion

sliding

down

the

Hill

Feeling the Bern

Stop! In the name of love

Before you break my heart

Think it over…

The mule’s a stubborn

kinda fella—ass

with big ears that

Hear your every word,

while hiding a mind

of his own

Many men and women

moved the mule

Left—

years later, finding

They, themselves, moved

Right—

running in place…

mired in mule dung—

Who’s moving who?

Raymond Nat Turner is a NYC poet privileged to have read at the Harriet Tubman Centennial Symposium. He is Artistic Director of the stalwart JazzPoetry Ensemble UpSurge and has appeared at numerous festivals and venues including the Monterey Jazz Festival and Panafest in Ghana West Africa. He currently is Poet-in-Residence at Black Agenda Report. Turner has opened for such people as James Baldwin, People’s Advocate Cynthia McKinney, radical sportswriter Dave Zirin and CA Congresswoman Barbara Lee following her lone vote against attacking Afghanistan. Read other articles by Raymond Nat, or visit Raymond Nat's website.