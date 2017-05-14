When It Was Spring

by Joseph Balletti / May 14th, 2017

When it was spring,
The stillness turned.

In summertime,
The promise burned.

Autumn brought
The curse of fate.

By winter’s edge
It was too late.

Joseph Balletti, an art historian, is the author of a novel, The Goddess of Wealth, and a book of poetry, Seldom Seen Poems. He believes a better world is within reach. Read other articles by Joseph.

