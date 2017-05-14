When it was spring,
The stillness turned.
In summertime,
The promise burned.
Autumn brought
The curse of fate.
By winter’s edge
It was too late.
by Joseph Balletti / May 14th, 2017
Joseph Balletti, an art historian, is the author of a novel, The Goddess of Wealth, and a book of poetry, Seldom Seen Poems. He believes a better world is within reach. Read other articles by Joseph.
