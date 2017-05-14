We are so great

High fructose fed

fat, running on treadmills, running

on credit, running behind

glass walled fitness facilities,

we are

four wheel drive SUV’s

driving on eight paved lanes,

eating fake nacho flavored

Doritos in the back seat

playing video games,

we are

five percent of the world

consuming twenty-five percent

of fossil fuels, consuming,

number one, best, first

in garbage production,

we are

mother of all bombs.

Look out, we have more,

more deployed nuclear warheads,

more than you, more than anyone.

How great we are.

Leslie Thomas lives in the USA, participates in Kinnickinnic Valley Writers Cooperative and Poets Abroad, an international poetry group. She is a member of Wisconsin Fellowship of Poets. Her poetry has appeared in The Avocet, A Journal of Nature Poems and Picaroon Poetry. She was also longlisted in the 2016 Over the Edge New Writer of the Year, Galway, Ireland. Read other articles by Leslie.