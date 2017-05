Let me keep my armour

Because promises are like flowers

The more things change

The more I become strange

My guns will be the tool I use

To plant bullet seeds in the ground

So that promises can grow like flowers

Then wither within weeks

These land mines are mine

My heritage

My coming of age

I can’t hear the time bombs ticking

I became deaf from all my secret screaming

The more things change

The more I go out of range

I’m just war child now.

Mildred Achoch is a poet, screenwriter and the founder of Rock 'n' Roll Film Festival, Kenya (ROFFEKE) She can be reached at mildandred@gmail.com. Read other articles by Mildred.