Truth Trumps Falsehood

“Truth has come and falsehood has vanished away. Surely! Falsehood is ever bound to vanish.”

As we witness President Trump declaring that Iran is the main source of terrorism in the world while standing in the very Kingdom of Terror right next to Terror’s biggest architects and financiers; the above words of the Quran come to mind.

Anyone who has witnessed the rise of Al-Qaida and ISIS and who has been paying attention with even some modest degree of intelligence and impartiality knows that President Trump is lying.

This presents an opportunity for politicians, social commentators, religious leaders and other people of influence to rise up and demolish this edifice of lies with the plain truth. The President of the United States of America is openly allying his country with the very people who provided ideological inspiration and material support to those who killed thousands of Americans in New York, Washington and Pennsylvania in 2001 and who have slaughtered hundreds of thousands around the Middle East, in some cases eating their hearts and livers to leave us no doubt about their barbarity.

Every act of terror in Europe that has been ordered or inspired by Al-Qaida and ISIS can be traced back to Saudi Arabia’s Wahhabi ideology, ably assisted by Qatar and most of the other Gulf Arabs. Even as the citizens of Europe fall victim to these attacks, their political leaders fall in lock-step behind their American rulers and cozy up to the royal originators and sponsors of terror, hoping for arms deals, petro-dollar investment and other material benefits from the Arab royalty who treat their countries’ hydrocarbon patrimony as their personal wealth.

The American and/or Western politicians who dare to speak truth to power on this issue will find that it is part of human nature for people with good hearts to embrace the truth once they are given the chance to hear it. It’s the reason why people convert to new religious faiths and ideologies and why, in the popular story, once the child declared the emperor’s nakedness all present agreed.

A U.S. Congressman or British MP who sponsors a bill to set up a thorough inquiry into the connection between Wahhabi ideology and Takfiri terrorism may find herself riding a groundswell of support.

Who will seize this opportunity to call a spade a spade? To strip the murderers of their veil of dollars. Undoubtedly, there will be challenges but in the end: Truth Trumps Falsehood.

