as i turned the compost i thought about “john brown a molderin’ in the mud”

i thought about the soldiers and marines and sailors who would never smell the sweet soil of spring

i thought about countless civilian casualties

an endless number spread across centuries

i thought about a billion tear stained pillows now lost to time

and

i thought about the absurdity of a mattress sale on a day to remember the fallen

Paul Cech has been writing poetry since 1970. Several of his poems have been published as Saturday Poems in the Pittsburgh- Post Gazette and the Thomas Merton Center of Pittsburgh has published several of his poems in NewPeople. Read other articles by Paul.