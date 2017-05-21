The Uprising Has Begun!

It started with but a small gesture,
a helping hand
from one unconnected stranger to another.
The warmth of the ‘Safety Net’
palm on palm
soared up shaking limb
and burst out of deep, blue eyes,
once beaten,
but now neon, courageous and sparkling alive.
It happened in a little, insignificant village
straddling the borderlands
of the back-of-beyond.
News travelled fast down through
the towns and suburbs,
gaining momentum as it spread.
There were no ‘Loaves and Fishes’
nor Martyrs nailed to a foreign cross.
The miracles were Hope, Compassion
and a Light given freely
to all those wandering lost.
A smile will not cost you a penny to give,
your strong shoulder is a mountain
to the man down upon his knees.
Empathy is not a weakness when used wisely
and Kindness is the closest thing to Heaven,
when the chips are down
and help rising back up is all that you need.