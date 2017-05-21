The Uprising Has Begun!

It started with but a small gesture,

a helping hand

from one unconnected stranger to another.

The warmth of the ‘Safety Net’

palm on palm

soared up shaking limb

and burst out of deep, blue eyes,

once beaten,

but now neon, courageous and sparkling alive.

It happened in a little, insignificant village

straddling the borderlands

of the back-of-beyond.

News travelled fast down through

the towns and suburbs,

gaining momentum as it spread.

There were no ‘Loaves and Fishes’

nor Martyrs nailed to a foreign cross.

The miracles were Hope, Compassion

and a Light given freely

to all those wandering lost.

A smile will not cost you a penny to give,

your strong shoulder is a mountain

to the man down upon his knees.

Empathy is not a weakness when used wisely

and Kindness is the closest thing to Heaven,

when the chips are down

and help rising back up is all that you need.

Paul Tristram is a Welsh writer who has poems, short stories, sketches and photography published in many publications around the world.