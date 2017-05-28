The Subversive Element

Sat chanting and handclapping around the campfire

at the edge of the treeline

with bongos, didgeridoos, fiddles and mandolins.

It’s a clear-skied half-moon

looking down upon their nocturnal shenanigans.

A merry, musical celebration of life

in preparation for the storm the morrow brings.

At Dawn they’ll be chaining themselves to tree trunks,

locking the entranceways to narrow earth tunnels

to stop the heavy ‘Diggers’ traversing the ground.

Whilst up high on tree platforms will be the yellers

“Don’t Save 4 Minutes Off Your Drive Time,

Protect Our Ancient Woodlands Instead!”

“Do You Understand How Long It Takes

To Form A Natural Hedgerow? And The Complicated,

Intricate Eco System Supported There Within!”

There’ll be policemen and hard-hatted overseers

directing and controlling the immoral yet legal eviction

of angry and upset yet peaceful protesters.

Who have simply had enough and are disgusted

by The Machine… which concretes all within eyesight,

replaces sunsets with golden arches

and demolishes and tarmacs all that was living and green.

Paul Tristram is a Welsh writer who has poems, short stories, sketches and photography published in many publications around the world. He yearns to tattoo porcelain bridesmaids instead of digging empty graves for innocence at midnight; this too may pass, yet. Buy his books Scribblings Of A Madman (Lit Fest Press); Poetry From The Nearest Barstool; and a split poetry book The Raven And The Vagabond Heart with Bethany W Pope. You can also read his poems and stories here! Read other articles by Paul, or visit Paul's website.