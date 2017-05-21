Sway

by Scott Thomas Outlar / May 21st, 2017

Why did humanity cross the road?
Because we longed to breathe fresh air again.

Some said there was no other choice
but to set the ships toward Mars,
but, my God!,
I’d rather hang around
and ride the next wave
as earth regains its rhythm
and begins to rise again.

Some said the blackout was certain
as the curtains continued falling day by day,
but sweet salvation
would never close down Broadway
until the final act
on every street
reaches fever pitch.

Some said we’re due a fire, a flood, a quake, a storm
as fault lines wrench and come undone,
but the colors of hallelujah
keep singing holy all the while
until the harshest shift settles down
and new electric vibrations start to sway.

Why did humanity cross the road?
Because evolution was never snuffed out of survival’s DNA.

Scott Thomas Outlar is a lover of truth and enjoys researching philosophy, psychology, politics, spirituality, and any other facet of consciousness in the pursuit of reaching a higher state of vibration. He also enjoys writing rants, poems, essays, short stories, and prose-fusion screeds covering such subjects. Scott Thomas can be reached at 17numa@gmail.com. You can also watch and/or subscribe to his YouTube Channel Read other articles by Scott Thomas, or visit Scott Thomas's website.

This article was posted on Sunday, May 21st, 2017 at 8:02am and is filed under Poetry.