Why did humanity cross the road?

Because we longed to breathe fresh air again.

Some said there was no other choice

but to set the ships toward Mars,

but, my God!,

I’d rather hang around

and ride the next wave

as earth regains its rhythm

and begins to rise again.

Some said the blackout was certain

as the curtains continued falling day by day,

but sweet salvation

would never close down Broadway

until the final act

on every street

reaches fever pitch.

Some said we’re due a fire, a flood, a quake, a storm

as fault lines wrench and come undone,

but the colors of hallelujah

keep singing holy all the while

until the harshest shift settles down

and new electric vibrations start to sway.

Why did humanity cross the road?

Because evolution was never snuffed out of survival’s DNA.

