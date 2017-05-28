Song of the Sioux

A tribute

There is a song that must be sung

a new anthem that must be written

for all First Nations peoples displaced

to the status of second-class citizens

by those who saw fit to kill and conquer

what was never theirs to take

As an outsider I read about the Standing

Rock Sioux, Lakota and Dakota, allies or friends

treated with hostility, subject to indignity

by money-grabbing corporations that continue

to dishonour treaties made

history repeating itself, riper and ranker

No justification can do the Sioux justice

not even their name, a corruption by French traders

who saw fit to mutilate and corrupt

or in more modern terms pollute and poison

through a pipeline promised to open

the economy to riches unparalleled, a boom

An uncanny resemblance to the age-old tale

the original sin when the white man coveted

and ate of the fruit, committed genocide

only the weapons of mass destruction have morphed

into blueprints, handshakes and oversights

that will cost the Sioux their lives

Call me naïve or foolish but in this anthem

the Sioux are called by their native tongues

Ihanktonwana, Hunkpatina, Hunkpapa, Sihasapa

and though assailed by spitting storms and lashing winds

they stand proud and tall like a rock

whose spirit is immovable, strong, unafraid

That is their song

Esther Vincent teaches Literature at the School of the Arts, Singapore. She believes that poetry should empower, not exclude, engage, not evade. She is co-editor of Little Things, an anthology of poetry and the accompanying Teacher's Guide. Her poems have been published in The Journal of Remembered Arts, Eastlit, and other publications, Her poem 'Excuse me, what is your race?' about race and identity was translated into Russian in To Go To S'pore by Kirill Cherbitski. Read other articles by Esther.