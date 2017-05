Although my stay on earth

is brief, bewildering, bitter,

I urge myself to aspire

to kinder, generous acts

that may not alter

the violent landscape,

but may ease the existence

of fellow sufferers

in the global village.

Gary Beck spent most of his life as a theater director. He has 11 published chapbooks, 9 published poetry collections, 4 more accepted for publication. He has 3 novels and 1 accepted for publication, 2 short story collections and 1 accepted for publication. He lives in NYC. Read other articles by Gary.