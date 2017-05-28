Puritan Left

What’s left of the pure
Is it the morning sun?
Where is the passion,
For the heart or the gun?
Performance and profit1
Wherever they turn
Rightward or leftward
For mammon they yearn.
Cromwell in Erin
Or in Panama with Sullivan2
Duty and diligence
Death’s purity demands
Lashes at home
Famine abroad
Slavery, penury
The virtue in fraud.
Morning sighs
Abolitionists’ prayers3
Venomous vespers
With McNeil and Lehrer4
Were Puritans free5
Witches to spurn
With Black slaves
on their angry God’s6
thread to burn,
Livid and vivid
The rage of the Left
Assuaged by the embers
Charred severed members
Waiting in turn
In hypocrisy churned.
- Deutsche Bank, a conglomerate formed by a merger of usurious institutions when Germany was still obsessed with colonialism in the 20th century, now has become the resuscitated cadaver of the medieval Holy Roman Empire German Nation. As critical economist Michael Hudson has shown, their “passion to perform” has been a “passion to purloin” even more since 1989. They compete with the Anglo-American banks (need names be mentioned here) for the economic domination of Europe (NATO takes care of the rest. Albeit they are largely excluded from ROW) but have been allowed to absorb most of what Hitler’s regime aimed to conquer- short of Russia. They just happen to be a major shareholder in the German national airline Lufthansa and the largest creditor of the Portuguese carrier TAP. No wonder then that Germany’s George Wallace and finance czar Wolfgang Schäuble wants more privatization in impoverished Portugal. Running TAP into debt also enhances the “passion” so that Lufthansa might enjoy a favorable (cheap) price to “purloin” it from the Portuguese taxpayer– who is ultimately forced to perform to satisfy passions for profit. [↩]
- Oliver Cromwell’s Puritan armies freed England of monarchy only to enslave Irish Catholics. Nominally a law firm, Sullivan and Cromwell began as a mercenary gang that inter alia helped the US regime steal Panama from Columbia and became the Petri dish in which the Dulles brothers were cultivated. Essentially Sullivan & Cromwell became the template for what is now called “central intelligence” in its various state and parastatal forms. See with regard to Oliver, Theodore Allen The Invention of the White Race and with regard to the mercenaries, Lisgar & Lipsius A Law Unto Itself. [↩]
- Abolitionism was for a brief period in US history true radicalism. By 1868 it had been suppressed by what could be called “democratic republicanism” aka white supremacy. (The sentimentality for Jeffersonianism, or one of its mutations Jacksonianism, knows no limits). [↩]
- McNeil Lehrer Report is a pseudo-news and analysis format presented to the compatible left on the regime’s PBS– public broadcasting system. It was best satirized by the late Alexander Cockburn. Like the Soros satellite Democracy Now! it is one of the staple foods of the Puritan Left. [↩]
- The last surviving fanatical sects, the English “Wahibists” were chased from England to the Netherlands where even the local Calvinists recognized the “proto-Saudis” and sent them packing. They arrived in Massachusetts Bay and turned pristine New England into hell for women and the indigenous– a feat still commemorated every third Thursday in November, when the burnt flesh of Native Americans and dissident women are transubstantiated by turkey and college football. The “separation of church and state” is another one of those stated policies which conceals the unstated policy of the State’s elevation to a national Church. (Portugal’s Fátima processions are positively secular in comparison to the U-S-A chanting masses at football games and NASCAR spectacles.) In fact the widely-sung praise of constitutional protection for religious freedom only conceals the compulsory worship of the US regime– a thoroughly Puritan tradition since Massachusetts Bay was founded as a theocracy. [↩]
- Appreciation here to the Reverend Edwards, J., whose Sinners in the hands of an angry God is still considered literature in the slaveholders’ republic. [↩]