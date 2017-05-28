Puritan Left

(Another American Oxymoron)

A Passion to Purloin?

What’s left of the pure

Is it the morning sun?

Where is the passion,

For the heart or the gun?

Performance and profit

Wherever they turn

Rightward or leftward

For mammon they yearn.

Cromwell in Erin

Or in Panama with Sullivan

Duty and diligence

Death’s purity demands

Lashes at home

Famine abroad

Slavery, penury

The virtue in fraud.

Morning sighs

Abolitionists’ prayers

Venomous vespers

With McNeil and Lehrer

Were Puritans free

Witches to spurn

With Black slaves

on their angry God’s

thread to burn,

Livid and vivid

The rage of the Left

Assuaged by the embers

Charred severed members

Waiting in turn

In hypocrisy churned.

Dr T.P. Wilkinson writes, teaches History and English, directs theatre and coaches cricket between the cradles of Heine and Saramago. He is also the author of Church Clothes, Land, Mission and the End of Apartheid in South Africa (Maisonneuve Press, 2003). . Read other articles by T.P..