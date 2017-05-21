Post-Election Violence

Dear Mister Politician

Become a Magician,

A Star we can wish on.

But your star is tainted

By the blood of the nation.

We stood in line but fainted

When we knew of your mission.

Your stardom is painted

With the blood of the nation.

Mister Politician

Became a Mortician,

A star we may die on.

Mildred Achoch is a poet, screenwriter and the founder of Rock 'n' Roll Film Festival, Kenya (ROFFEKE) She can be reached at mildandred@gmail.com. Read other articles by Mildred.