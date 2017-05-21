Post-Election Violence
by Mildred Achoch / May 21st, 2017
Dear Mister Politician
Become a Magician,
A Star we can wish on.
But your star is tainted
By the blood of the nation.
We stood in line but fainted
When we knew of your mission.
Your stardom is painted
With the blood of the nation.
Mister Politician
Became a Mortician,
A star we may die on.
Mildred Achoch is a poet, screenwriter and the founder of Rock 'n' Roll Film Festival, Kenya (ROFFEKE) She can be reached at
mildandred@gmail.com.
