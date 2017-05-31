Painful Silence

During a press conference about US President Donald Trump’s recent trip to the Middle East, AFP journalist Dave Clark asked a department official why the US criticizes the Iranian elections and its record on democracy, but not Saudi Arabia.
State Dept stumped over why US criticizes Iran on democracy, but not Saudis
