Painful Silence

State Dept stumped over why US criticizes Iran on democracy, but not Saudis

by RT / May 31st, 2017

During a press conference about US President Donald Trump’s recent trip to the Middle East, AFP journalist Dave Clark asked a department official why the US criticizes the Iranian elections and its record on democracy, but not Saudi Arabia.

The RT network now consists of three global news channels broadcasting in English, Spanish, and Arabic. Read other articles by RT, or visit RT's website.

This article was posted on Wednesday, May 31st, 2017 at 6:40am and is filed under Democracy, Video.