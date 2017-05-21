oppositional defiance
by Paul Cech / May 21st, 2017
regarding
evolution
world pollution and
your personal health cares
corporate backers
russian hackers and
world wide security scares
all is well
not going to hell
if they say “yes”
then we just say “no”
if they say “stay”
then we just say “go”
if they seek the truth
then we create the truth
if they offer facts
then we deny them
for defiance is our strength
it will set us free
Paul Cech has been writing poetry since 1970. Several of his poems have been published as Saturday Poems in the Pittsburgh- Post Gazette and the Thomas Merton Center of Pittsburgh has published several of his poems in NewPeople. Read other articles by Paul.
This article was posted on Sunday, May 21st, 2017 at 8:02am and is filed under Poetry.