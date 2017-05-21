oppositional defiance

regarding

evolution

world pollution and

your personal health cares

corporate backers

russian hackers and

world wide security scares

all is well

not going to hell

if they say “yes”

then we just say “no”

if they say “stay”

then we just say “go”

if they seek the truth

then we create the truth

if they offer facts

then we deny them

for defiance is our strength

it will set us free

Paul Cech has been writing poetry since 1970. Several of his poems have been published as Saturday Poems in the Pittsburgh- Post Gazette and the Thomas Merton Center of Pittsburgh has published several of his poems in NewPeople. Read other articles by Paul.