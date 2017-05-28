Never Echoing

by Emanuel E. Garcia / May 28th, 2017

Footfalls, wind,
Movement by stealth,
Design, retreat, approach
Again – the leitmotif of circling
For my broken ears

This native red, my earth or me,
I daren’t tell: everything I strained
To be still

Were they your whispers lush
That downward led and did I
Dizzy fall again?

My bed seems softer,
The cooling damp of the soil
Against my slackened skin,
All the hidden roots beneath
A comfort: they absorbed
From me as I in silence might
To greater silence flee
But for the bell-like swirl,
But for the promise of a music
Never echoing

Emanuel E. Garcia is a poet. novelist, essayist and physician who now resides in New Zealand. Read other articles by Emanuel E..

