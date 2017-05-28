Footfalls, wind,

Movement by stealth,

Design, retreat, approach

Again – the leitmotif of circling

For my broken ears

This native red, my earth or me,

I daren’t tell: everything I strained

To be still

Were they your whispers lush

That downward led and did I

Dizzy fall again?

My bed seems softer,

The cooling damp of the soil

Against my slackened skin,

All the hidden roots beneath

A comfort: they absorbed

From me as I in silence might

To greater silence flee

But for the bell-like swirl,

But for the promise of a music

Never echoing

Emanuel E. Garcia is a poet. novelist, essayist and physician who now resides in New Zealand. Read other articles by Emanuel E..