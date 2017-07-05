Wounded is my land

hurts at every hill, valley

mountains, or in sultry plains

Even when a bird soars across

winged skies, it hurts

never know when it will plummet

down to seas or deep deep gorges

Strange is my land

there are mosques, temples, churches

synagogues even

But it hurts

never know when blood

will splatter across their sacred walls

Historical is my land

when the plains rumbled with battles

foreigners unsettled came to settle

there were wars and canons

but it hurts

you never knew who would win

who’d lose and who the traitor!

Penurious is my land

but it hurts to see them

sleep by pavements after

selling their wares there

Uneducated is my land

little children don’t go to school

they sell, or steal or serve tea

And their parents beat them.

Even sell them in a growing

demand and supply market.

It hurts

to hurt

be hurt in my land

of so many seas

so many rivers

so many givers

so many takers

with the population

drowning in them.

River is my land

land is my land

sea is my land

ocean is my land

hill is my land

mountain is my land

valley is my my land

cold is my land

heat is my land

dust is my land

filth and hovel is my land

slum is my land

hunger is my land

dark circled eyes is my land

but with its every breath

I stagger across its straight

and winding roads

searching for a name.

Its name.

Ananya S Guha lives in Shillong in North East India. He has been writing and publishing poetry for the last thirty years, and his poetry has appeared in numerous online publications. He holds a doctoral on the novels of William Golding and currently is a senior academic in India's Indira Gandhi National Open University. Read other articles by Ananya S..