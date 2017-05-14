Mohenjo-Daro

Maybe with pencil streaks

He can draw a lot of things

First he can draw a mountain then the sun

Raising from the crevice of the mountain

Spluttering snake-like river

Two cleansed, shooting palm-trees in a short distance.

Birds soaring in the sky

Cows grazing in the field

A diminutive walkway

Houses queued up along the walkway

Some flowers in the backyard

A mother and daughter hand in hand

The wonder of his pencil.

Now the gutturals of the mountain are empty

The stomach is empty

The allegorical crevice, a screaming sun

In the allegorical mountain

A river of the dry sand

The residue of a chopped up palm-tree

Near the factory chimney

The birds of burnt wings

A nonexistent walkway in a nonexistent field

The broken residue of a tattered, shoddy house

A mother and a daughter

After being lost and detached

Head to a submerged area

He doesn’t draw anymore now

He has been scraped off the map long ago.

• Translated from Odia by Pitambar Naik*

Pitambar Naik was born in Odisha, India, and obtained his MA from Osmania University. He is an advertising copywriter based in Hyderabad and writes poetry and non-fiction in English. He has been featured in numerous journals such as Brown Critique, Spark Magazine, CLRI, Indian Review, etc. Some of his poems are due to be featured in Bhashabandhan Literary Magazine in the USA, the Kitab, in Singapore and Prachya Review in Bangladesh. He can be reached at moc.liamgnull@retirwkianrabmatip

Kumar Hassan was born and raised in the then Sambalpur district of Odisha in India, a dynamite-like voice in Odia Literature who pens across the genres. The author of 60 books thus far and his creative thirst never quenches. A poet, critic, non-fiction writer in passion and journalist by profession; who is a Sub-Editor for the oldest and largest circulated Odia daily “The Samaj.” A recipient of many awards, fellowships and rewards that include the Odisha Sahitya Akademy award for his poetry. His poems are translated into many Indian and foreign languages such as Russian, French, Spanish, German etc. He lives in Sambalpur and dreams for a just, equal and harmonious world. He can be reached at kumarhassan261@gmail.com. Read other articles by Kumar.