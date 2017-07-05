Jitterbugging With Jezebel

One two three four

Dancing sweetly on the floor

Take you partner twist her round

Hold her tightly on the ground

One two three four

Soldiers marching off to war

GOD SAVE THE QUEEN!

Cinderella riding your pumpkin coach

And shoes that snugly fit

Fairy tail propaganda

Counterfeit

Insatiable – psychotic politicians pondering power

Starvation – junkyard dog gnawing at a tin can

Desperation – gruesome wallflower lusting for a prom date

Longing for more —

One two three four

Soldiers marching off to war

Wait they’ve used that line before

Say hey whispers Uncle Sam

Don’t you know who I Am?

I’m the red, white and blue

Got stars in my eyes too

and I WANT YOU!

There was a man so mild and meek

Who taught us love and to turn the cheek

In his name they love to speak

The sky is gray and the future bleak

One two three four

Bankers divvying up the score

Poetry has become irrelevant

Says the preacher quoting psalms

God has become irrelevant

Mocks mammon making bombs

One two three four

John Kaniecki in an author and poet. He has nine books published (see his Amazon page). You can visit John's website and his blog. John's poem Tea With Joe Hill won the Joe Hill Labor Poetry Prize. His work has been published in over seventy outlets. Read other articles by John.