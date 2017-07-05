I, the Person State

by Jnonymous / May 7th, 2017

I, the Person State,
by my delegation of one
in Convention assembled,
appealing to the Supreme Judge of the world
for the rectitude of my intentions
solemnly declare that the Union heretofore existing
between this Sovereign Yet Stateless State
and the United States of America,
is dissolved and that I, the Person State
will resume my position among the nations of the world
as a separate and independent Sovereign Yet Stateless State
with full power to levy peace
conclude war
contract alliances
establish commerce
and to do all other acts and things
which independent States may of right do.

From the ancient Sumerian Debate Between Bird and Fish to the modern-day hacktivist group, anonymous authorship has had a long history in societies throughout the world. Read other articles by Jnonymous.

