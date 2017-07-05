I, the Person State,

by my delegation of one

in Convention assembled,

appealing to the Supreme Judge of the world

for the rectitude of my intentions

solemnly declare that the Union heretofore existing

between this Sovereign Yet Stateless State

and the United States of America,

is dissolved and that I, the Person State

will resume my position among the nations of the world

as a separate and independent Sovereign Yet Stateless State

with full power to levy peace

conclude war

contract alliances

establish commerce

and to do all other acts and things

which independent States may of right do.

