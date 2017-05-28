I edit my life

clothesline pins and clips

hang to dry,

dirty laundry,

I turn poetic hedonistic

in my early 70’s

reviewing the joys

and the sorrows

of my journey.

I find myself wanting

a new review, a new product,

a new time machine,

a new internet space,

a new planet where

we small, wee creative

creatures can grow.

Michael Lee Johnson lived ten years in Canada during the Vietnam era. Today he is a poet, freelance writer, photographer, and small business owner in Itasca, Illinois. He has been published in more than 875 small press magazines in 27 countries, and he edits 10 poetry sites. He has over 88 poetry videos, now/2 time Pushcart Nominee, poetry 2015 videos on YouTube. Michael Lee can be reached at promomanusa@gmail.com Read other articles by Michael Lee, or visit Michael Lee's website.