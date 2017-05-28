I Edit my Life
by Michael Lee Johnson / May 28th, 2017
I edit my life
clothesline pins and clips
hang to dry,
dirty laundry,
I turn poetic hedonistic
in my early 70’s
reviewing the joys
and the sorrows
of my journey.
I find myself wanting
a new review, a new product,
a new time machine,
a new internet space,
a new planet where
we small, wee creative
creatures can grow.
Michael Lee Johnson lived ten years in Canada during the Vietnam era. Today he is a poet, freelance writer, photographer, and small business owner in Itasca, Illinois. He has been published in more than 875 small press magazines in 27 countries, and he edits 10 poetry sites. He has over 88 poetry videos, now/2 time Pushcart Nominee, poetry 2015 videos on YouTube. Michael Lee can be reached at promomanusa@gmail.com Read other articles by Michael Lee, or visit Michael Lee's website.
