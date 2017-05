Do they even

With their WLAN

Sitting beside

The fresh melded earth

Talk or text

The dead

They miss?

I wondered

As I whiled

Within the walls

Of the weary

And the lost

Beneath the stones

The grass

The wilted flowers

For fresh they could

No longer ask.

Or was it that

The whispering wind

The sombre sun

Upon that soil

That told those youth

I counted six

To touch their screens

And feel their hearts

If flowers for this grave

Were still worth

Their toil.

Dr T.P. Wilkinson writes, teaches History and English, directs theatre and coaches cricket between the cradles of Heine and Saramago. He is also the author of Church Clothes, Land, Mission and the End of Apartheid in South Africa (Maisonneuve Press, 2003). . Read other articles by T.P..