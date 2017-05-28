Death of Democracy

Standing in the shadows while Democracy dies

She struggles for air under blue and white skies

Smoke hides the truths masquerading as clouds

She’s caught in the illusion, acid rain melts her down

I take a step forward my hands grazing hers

Pull her from the storm, I feel the sting and the burn

My reality won’t be shaped won’t be bent and abused

I won’t cower to bullies content to create their own news

Controlling the narrative doesn’t make it right

But telling the truth always will Trump lies

This is my country as much as anyone’s

I have just as much cause to stand now, ‘fore she’s done

Before we throw dirt in her face

Before we etch 2017 on her grave

Before we mourn the end of her age

And bury Democracy, our fair lady

Bernette Sherman is an author of fiction, poetry, and inspiration. She is the author of Resist Persist, a book of poetry, Chosen: A Paranormal, Sci-fi, Dystopian Novel, and several additional titles Learn more about Bernette and her work at www.CreativeCoreHS.com. Read other articles by Bernette.