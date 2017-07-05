Cosmopolitan
by T.P. Wilkinson / May 7th, 2017
Cleavage
Carted
Darting eyes
A massive sword
Between
The breasts
Exposure
Composure
A camera bursts
Beyond
The elastic
Belief restraining
Lactic
Caustic
Citric
Raining
Acid falling
Tacit clouds
Fondled fingerless
Sweating helplessness
False love’s texture
In the gape
Calling unity
In endless lectures
Whispering peace
Meaning rape.
Dr T.P. Wilkinson writes, teaches History and English, directs theatre and coaches cricket between the cradles of Heine and Saramago. He is also the author of Church Clothes, Land, Mission and the End of Apartheid in South Africa (Maisonneuve Press, 2003).
