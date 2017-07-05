Cosmopolitan

Cleavage

Carted

Darting eyes

A massive sword

Between

The breasts

Exposure

Composure

A camera bursts

Beyond

The elastic

Belief restraining

Lactic

Caustic

Citric

Raining

Acid falling

Tacit clouds

Fondled fingerless

Sweating helplessness

False love’s texture

In the gape

Calling unity

In endless lectures

Whispering peace

Meaning rape.

Dr T.P. Wilkinson writes, teaches History and English, directs theatre and coaches cricket between the cradles of Heine and Saramago. He is also the author of Church Clothes, Land, Mission and the End of Apartheid in South Africa (Maisonneuve Press, 2003). . Read other articles by T.P..