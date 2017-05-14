Cáscara Vacía (Empty Shell)

Harsh or endearing reason

sidestep the seasonal gaiety

to hide within the poison oak

while wishing to journey home.

Much simpler and gentler times

covet those very sweet rhymes

whisper a lullaby to deaf ears

we take a crimson train there.

I know sometimes evil lurks

on the rim of a soft rose petal

and barbs impale the mind

leaving an icy hand to bleed.

A bleach blue sky, day by day

listing the ways of redemption

always the little things ripping,

squeezing, ceasing the hunger.

My skull is but an empty shell

cradle dreams in black and white

tomorrow’s nihilistic color fantasy

and the nightmares of yesterday.

Ken Allan Dronsfield is a Published Poet and Author originally from New Hampshire, now residing in Oklahoma. He enjoys thunderstorms, walking in the woods at night, playing guitar and time with his cats Merlin and Willa.