Gliding along the black furrows,

Slipping from shade to shade

Beneath the rough astonishing cliffs,

Grasping curled and knotted roots

For hoist

It was ages, seconds, centuries,

The spinning sky, the heights,

The rolling camouflage like flame

In hiding, now a wave and now

No more the patchwork comfort:

All the only naked teeming earth

When the singing began –

High or low or from within

It ceased to matter –

My precious foliage,

The streams always moving,

Footsteps always fresh –

Singing it was was all I knew,

My voice at last among the many

Bent to the sublime

Emanuel E. Garcia is a poet. novelist, essayist and physician who now resides in New Zealand. Read other articles by Emanuel E..