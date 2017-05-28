Before I belong to any tribe,

I am human first,

Before I identify myself with any political ideology,

I am human first,

Treat me as one, be a neighbor.

Wisdom suggests that it easy to wield a Machete,

In order that you spill my blood out,

Wisdom guarantees that it is quite simple to design a weapon,

In order that you leak my breath out,

But it is difficult to preserve life, be a neighbor.

Whether black or white,

We are the same, yes, you and me,

Whether yellow or red,

We are alike, yes, you and me,

Regard me likewise, be a neighbor.

My blood is crimson as your own,

I love and hope like you do,

My heart dances to rhythms of life as yours,

I hate and fear just like you do,

Stop being cruel, be a neighbor.

Gerry Sikazwe is currently a student at the University of Zambia studying for a Bachelors degree in Adult Education. He manages his poetry page on Facebook, and his poems have been featured on Africanwriter.com and Mshikamano.com Read other articles by Gerry.