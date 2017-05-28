Be A Neighbor

by Gerry Sikazwe / May 28th, 2017

Before I belong to any tribe,
I am human first,
Before I identify myself with any political ideology,
I am human first,
Treat me as one, be a neighbor.

Wisdom suggests that it easy to wield a Machete,
In order that you spill my blood out,
Wisdom guarantees that it is quite simple to design a weapon,
In order that you leak my breath out,
But it is difficult to preserve life, be a neighbor.

Whether black or white,
We are the same, yes, you and me,
Whether yellow or red,
We are alike, yes, you and me,
Regard me likewise, be a neighbor.

My blood is crimson as your own,
I love and hope like you do,
My heart dances to rhythms of life as yours,
I hate and fear just like you do,
Stop being cruel, be a neighbor.

Gerry Sikazwe is currently a student at the University of Zambia studying for a Bachelors degree in Adult Education. He manages his poetry page on Facebook, and his poems have been featured on Africanwriter.com and Mshikamano.com Read other articles by Gerry.

This article was posted on Sunday, May 28th, 2017 at 8:02am and is filed under Poetry.