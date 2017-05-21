Asian crescent

(Rice pastry in Savile Row)

The grass where we sat

Amidst the trees

Mist and dew

Left

From the whispering

Breeze.

Swollen feet

Flaming hands

Pockets bulging

Stolen meat

Rotten flesh

From bleeding lands.

What I felt

What I saw

When I knelt

Humbled with awe

At spoken Liberty

National pride

At damming the wave

Of the great yellow tide.

Surging in Syria

Stemming the flood

Dousing both rag-heads

And slant-eyes with blood.

Fill boy, those sand bags

Pile them on high

Right next to your scaffold

And they shall know why

The viewers of TV

and Internet waive

With joy at their leaders’

Pronouncements so vague

With breath well bated

Attentive and mean

Choked once more

by those leaders so sly,

Theirs but to do,

to believe and to die

Wittingly ruled by

these bearers of plague

lynching as justice

wrought at the Hague

With manner elated

attentive and mean

blinded by ordnance

filling their screens

Once gloated, now floated

bloated yet lean.

Dr T.P. Wilkinson writes, teaches History and English, directs theatre and coaches cricket between the cradles of Heine and Saramago. He is also the author of Church Clothes, Land, Mission and the End of Apartheid in South Africa (Maisonneuve Press, 2003). . Read other articles by T.P..