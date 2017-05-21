The grass where we sat
Amidst the trees
Mist and dew
Left
From the whispering
Breeze.
Swollen feet
Flaming hands
Pockets bulging
Stolen meat
Rotten flesh
From bleeding lands.
What I felt
What I saw
When I knelt
Humbled with awe
At spoken Liberty
National pride
At damming the wave
Of the great yellow tide.1
Surging in Syria
Stemming the flood
Dousing both rag-heads
And slant-eyes with blood.
Fill boy, those sand bags
Pile them on high
Right next to your scaffold
And they shall know why
The viewers of TV
and Internet waive
With joy at their leaders’
Pronouncements so vague
With breath well bated
Attentive and mean
Choked once more
by those leaders so sly,2
Theirs but to do,
to believe and to die
Wittingly ruled by
these bearers of plague
lynching as justice
wrought at the Hague
With manner elated
attentive and mean
blinded by ordnance
filling their screens
Once gloated, now floated
bloated yet lean.
- Like the Philippines after the war against Spain, the US invaded Korea after the Japanese surrender in 1945 and saved it for US capital, crushing its domestic independence movement in the South with methods that would later form the core of the infamous Phoenix Program. Some 70 years ago (1947) the unstated policy of the US regime, articulated; e.g., by agents of its ruling class like Dean Acheson, established that Korea would be subordinated to continued Japanese/ US rule. This meant that there would be no return to the independence the Korean nation had enjoyed for 1000 years prior to the US “giving it to Japan” in 1910. The so-called “Asian crescent” was the predecessor to the “pivot” by which the US designated its manifest destiny as a white man’s country– founded on slavery and genocide– to rule the yellow people (or toast them, like in Japan, Korea and Vietnam). The determination of much of the Korean population to resist US power for the past century has made it the perennial arch-enemy of US empire.
Some spokespeople for a certain white man’s state in the Mediterranean claim the right to use atomic weapons to prevent massive violence against their citizens, based on the deaths of people who were never citizens of that state. This claim is left unchallenged. At the same time a 1000-year old nation, 25% of whose population was murdered by the world’s only atomic mass murderer is denied the right to the means of deterrence and self-defense. [↩]
- Acheson, like Kissinger, Zbrezinski and numerous “clever” American diplomats, was merely a white psychopath but with an exclusive tailor, lying to the most heavily propagandized population in the world. Intelligence (and intelligence service) lies in letting others cut your suits and other people’s throats for you… [↩]