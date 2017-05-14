Another Alternative Fact?
by Raymond Nat Turner / May 14th, 2017
Those cars weren’t flipped like
flapjacks, like Hot Wheel toys—
Tornadoes didn’t rip those houses
Apart like dollhouses; or
Bombed out Libyan, Afghan,Iraqi,
Pakistani, Syrian, Yemeni homes—
It’s a Chinese Hoax!
Alternative Fact!
The Reverse—
counterfactual
Fake News
making our presidential-looking
Führer look bad, like anti-semitic cemetery
tales; like Frederick Douglass faux pas…
Raymond Nat Turner is a NYC poet privileged to have read at the Harriet Tubman Centennial Symposium. He is Artistic Director of the stalwart JazzPoetry Ensemble UpSurge and has appeared at numerous festivals and venues including the Monterey Jazz Festival and Panafest in Ghana West Africa. He currently is Poet-in-Residence at Black Agenda Report. Turner has opened for such people as James Baldwin, People’s Advocate Cynthia McKinney, radical sportswriter Dave Zirin and CA Congresswoman Barbara Lee following her lone vote against attacking Afghanistan. Read other articles by Raymond Nat, or visit Raymond Nat's website.
