“Amen” Is Not Working

She walked into the Day Centre

yesterday morning… ruined.

Dressed in soaking wet clothes

and vomiting bile,

every twenty minutes or so,

she’d been trying to eat grass

and tore her stomach lining.

Been skippering-down

upon the west side

of The Great Wood

for a few months.

Weaving willow-switch baskets

and trading them for sandwiches

with a guy who runs

The Garden Centre up there.

Apparently, he was then selling them

in his shop for £10 to £20 a shot,

she must be really good at it.

Anyway, some local kids

stole her few broken tools

and flung them into the canal

right in front of her horrified face.

She spent six days

going back and fore

into that dirty, stinking water,

holding her breath

and trying to find them,

until almost dying

from hyperthermia and exhaustion.

Then, two nights ago that storm hit

and lightning struck

the old horse box

she’s been kipping in,

talk about ‘Bad Luck’

you just wouldn’t Adam and Eve it.

Her first words to me were

“I think I need help…

God’s stopped listening to me?”

Paul Tristram is a Welsh writer who has poems, short stories, sketches and photography published in many publications around the world. He yearns to tattoo porcelain bridesmaids instead of digging empty graves for innocence at midnight; this too may pass, yet. Buy his books Scribblings Of A Madman (Lit Fest Press); Poetry From The Nearest Barstool; and a split poetry book The Raven And The Vagabond Heart with Bethany W Pope. You can also read his poems and stories here! Read other articles by Paul, or visit Paul's website.