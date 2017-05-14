A Parliament Of Owls Deliberating Upon The Delicate Seriousness Of Your Slender Walk
by Paul Tristram / May 14th, 2017
It is ridiculous and preposterous
just how far we will in fact go
to avoid a futile confrontation
with a loved one.
Over the flotsam and jetsam
accumulating, slowly yet surely,
like crow’s feet and worry-wrinkles,
towards the branching road
that leads to parting ways.
He’s not walked home this way before,
and she’s never stayed out that late.
When ‘Meaning’ crumbles
beneath your feet
and you rue entering the starting gate
as you approach a nonsensical
yet obvious finishing line.
The moon yawns its gaze away
as you stumble and relent,
to climb back upon that merry-go-round,
for one more desperate goodbye kiss.
Paul Tristram is a Welsh writer who has poems, short stories, sketches and photography
published in many publications around the world. He yearns to tattoo porcelain bridesmaids
instead of digging empty graves for innocence at midnight; this too may pass, yet.
