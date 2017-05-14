A Parliament Of Owls Deliberating Upon The Delicate Seriousness Of Your Slender Walk

It is ridiculous and preposterous

just how far we will in fact go

to avoid a futile confrontation

with a loved one.

Over the flotsam and jetsam

accumulating, slowly yet surely,

like crow’s feet and worry-wrinkles,

towards the branching road

that leads to parting ways.

He’s not walked home this way before,

and she’s never stayed out that late.

When ‘Meaning’ crumbles

beneath your feet

and you rue entering the starting gate

as you approach a nonsensical

yet obvious finishing line.

The moon yawns its gaze away

as you stumble and relent,

to climb back upon that merry-go-round,

for one more desperate goodbye kiss.

Paul Tristram is a Welsh writer who has poems, short stories, sketches and photography published in many publications around the world. He yearns to tattoo porcelain bridesmaids instead of digging empty graves for innocence at midnight; this too may pass, yet. Buy his books Scribblings Of A Madman (Lit Fest Press); Poetry From The Nearest Barstool; and a split poetry book The Raven And The Vagabond Heart with Bethany W Pope. You can also read his poems and stories here! Read other articles by Paul, or visit Paul's website.