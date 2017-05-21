A Facility for the Poor and Demented

Fred visits Bill every month at

the facility he’s been in for years.

Age and booze brought Bill there.

He’s still strapped to his bed

so he can’t go wandering again

when he gets a taste for a beer.

Bill calls Fred by name this time

and asks if Jim has found a job.

Fred tells Bill no but doesn’t

remind him their cousin is dead.

All three would go fishing as kids

for bluegill, crappie and catfish

with cane poles in summer.

There’d be a big family fish fry.

Bill says he’s going home soon

but there is no home to go to.

His trailer was sold long ago

to help pay the bill at the facility

where every so often nurses

turn him to avoid bed sores.

The state checks for those.

A license can be suspended.

