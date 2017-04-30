Tormented Era

The death of a child
by brutal hand
of father, uncle, boyfriend,
has become normal
since we’ve forgotten
simple values.
Too many agitate
for personal gain
while the government decays,
privileged officials
consume the public trust,
collaborating with the wealthy
to do away with unions,
reduce the middle class,
remove all groups
willing to resist
those devouring our resources.
The extravagance of few
while many suffer
has become normal
until we no longer know
how to prevent the aristos
from eroding our future.