Tormented Era

The death of a child

by brutal hand

of father, uncle, boyfriend,

has become normal

since we’ve forgotten

simple values.

Too many agitate

for personal gain

while the government decays,

privileged officials

consume the public trust,

collaborating with the wealthy

to do away with unions,

reduce the middle class,

remove all groups

willing to resist

those devouring our resources.

The extravagance of few

while many suffer

has become normal

until we no longer know

how to prevent the aristos

from eroding our future.

Gary Beck spent most of his life as a theater director. He has 11 published chapbooks, 9 published poetry collections, 4 more accepted for publication. He has 3 novels and 1 accepted for publication, 2 short story collections and 1 accepted for publication. He lives in NYC. Read other articles by Gary.