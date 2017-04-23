There’s No Back-Pedalling From Here On Out

You can have that ‘Gift Of Guilt’

which you spent so much time preparing

and working upon… back, I don’t want it!

It’s laying next to that ‘Burden Of Shame’

which I cast off the moment

I mounted the peak

of that emotional mountain

I’d wasted half my life crawling up.

The New Dawn

hit me full in the face

with its clear possibilities and brilliance.

Yesterday is cancer black…

but tomorrow is tangerine.

I know which direction I’ll be walking in.

Under your spiteful boot heel no longer,

there’s a rhythm and sense of purpose now,

my breathing has meaning and colour.

The heart does not break,

it only lets itself get tormented sometimes.

If your thinking contains the expression

‘It’s Better The Devil You Know’

then you are in serious trouble.

Sometimes you just have to start out brave,

trade-in the ’Ten Of Swords’ for ‘The Fool’

and without an obvious ‘Hope In Hell’

distance yourself instead of stubbornly clinging

to the travesty you’ve got tangled up in.

Follow the light of ‘The Sun’

and keep those shadows behind you.

A ‘Life Path’ means movement not stagnation.

believe in ‘Yourself’ again

and the rest will follow… I promise.

Paul Tristram is a Welsh writer who has poems, short stories, sketches and photography published in many publications around the world. He yearns to tattoo porcelain bridesmaids instead of digging empty graves for innocence at midnight; this too may pass, yet. Buy his books Scribblings Of A Madman (Lit Fest Press); Poetry From The Nearest Barstool; and a split poetry book The Raven And The Vagabond Heart with Bethany W Pope. You can also read his poems and stories here! Read other articles by Paul, or visit Paul's website.