Syria today tomorrow
by Jonathan Beale / April 30th, 2017
That human nebulous experience among the rubble
As everyday as the football gossip or the markets rise and fall
Empires of course – rise and fall
The world is fighting their own Bill of Rights. Seeing what
was once a great and glorious pulsating heathing metropolis.
The city will rise again from the blood permeated in the earth
Jonathan Beale has 500 plus poems published in such journals as: The Screech Owl, Danse Macabre, Poetic Diversity, Down in the Dirt, etc., and his work has appeared in Drowning, and The Poet as Sociopath, both books published by Scar publications. His first collection of poetry The Destinations of Raxiera is published by Hammer & Anvil, and he is currently working on his second volume. Jonathan studied philosophy at Birkbeck College London and lives in Surrey England. Read other articles by Jonathan.
