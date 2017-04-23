She puts the pillow over his face and prays

it’ll be as easy as the shows she’s seen on TV.

He pulls it away, laughs and tells her he still has to go

she is no match for him tonight. The moon

lights up the fields outside, all around the house, and she

and this house are a plague ship on a dead sea

there is no reason for anyone to stay here, even if only

to ride it out until the next town.

Alone, she imagines he’s kissed her goodbye, on the cheek

soft as a little girl’s whisper, an echo of sunset.

When she brings him the baby, he won’t ask

about the random things he’s left behind at her house

the other men’s shoes in her closet.

When she comes to his house

swollen with starlight,

he won’t be able to slip out the door as if

she is nothing but air.

Holly Day has taught writing classes at the Loft Literary Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota, since 2000. Her poetry has recently appeared in Tampa Review, SLAB, and Gargoyle, while her recently published books include Nordeast Minneapolis: A History, A Brief History of Stillwater Minnesota, and Ugly Girl. Read other articles by Holly.