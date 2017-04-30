local television media madness: a social commentary

i have a closed mind about closures
and i do not care when closures will be back open
i am passed hearing about those who have passed
let’s put that in the past and simply say they died
broadcast news personalities
keep reaching out
but they never hear back
their upper middle class concerns
are of no interest to me
cell phone videos far from our viewing area are boring
most news is worth ignoring
superficial reports
spread out as teasers over thirty minutes are the norm
so
just read the news
tell it like it is
and
improve your grammar and usage
have the courage to ignore
advertising,
viewer polls, and marketing abuse-age