Living, comme il faut!

When Earth is itself

A floating mass of mystery

On a sea of inscrutability

When the beings that walk it

Remain slaved to its obscurity

When it belongs to none

When it fools us all in making us believe in its sustainability

By allowing us means to keep our lineage

Pray

Why is it that some claim to have means

While others remain deprived?

Why is that some walk their paths

As would mighty kings and queens do

After having won a battle

While others

Just have to bear with their unlucky state

The state of not having

The state of urgent basic needing

The state of being deprived to such an extent

That living decently remains unknown to them!

The fundamental rights of living

Should allow us all to be well secured

In between the walls of our own shelters

To have well fed stomachs

By being able to consume balanced diets

To enjoy a sound mind in a sound body

By living a stress free life

And also by having access to doctors and medications

Yes,

The fundamental rights of living

Should allow us all

To enjoy life, as it is

Even if for a while

For life, even if it remains bent on going on her way

Gives us different stages to indulge in!

Yet,

Children are made to toil

While women get sold to please sex prowlers

Men easily find their body parts trafficked

All for the sake of finding some means

Some means to live

Some means to maintain this body

This body that acts as a fortress

For the unknown residue that propels us all forth!

Pray, Earth shall keep on floating

Floating and while she is at it

She shall even dance

To the tunes of the same residue that propels it as well

Life on Earth shall keep on being transient

Aimless, devoid of meaning, and of course

Ruled by Death!

Pray, it can be lived with elegance

Yes, the resources of Earth

Can be shared

So that all that do walk on it

Get to live decently

And safely!

Earth belongs not to us

Earth belongs not to our heirs

Earth is like water

Earth is like subtlety

We try to grip it in between our hands

But though it surrounds us as substance

We can never get hold of it!

Anoucheka Gangabissoon, from the island of Mauritius, is a published poet, both in print and on online poetry sites. She works as a Primary School Educator. She writes as a hobby and considers writing to be the very meaning of her whole life. You can check her personal blog here. Her poems are also available at PoetrySoup. Anoucheka has been published in SETU and Different Truths as well as in Imagine and Poesia and has been placed among the winners in various free poetry contests. Read other articles by Anoucheka.