Living, comme il faut!

When Earth is itself
A floating mass of mystery
On a sea of inscrutability
When the beings that walk it
Remain slaved to its obscurity
When it belongs to none
When it fools us all in making us believe in its sustainability
By allowing us means to keep our lineage
Pray
Why is it that some claim to have means
While others remain deprived?
Why is that some walk their paths
As would mighty kings and queens do
After having won a battle
While others
Just have to bear with their unlucky state
The state of not having
The state of urgent basic needing
The state of being deprived to such an extent
That living decently remains unknown to them!
The fundamental rights of living
Should allow us all to be well secured
In between the walls of our own shelters
To have well fed stomachs
By being able to consume balanced diets
To enjoy a sound mind in a sound body
By living a stress free life
And also by having access to doctors and medications
Yes,
The fundamental rights of living
Should allow us all
To enjoy life, as it is
Even if for a while
For life, even if it remains bent on going on her way
Gives us different stages to indulge in!
Yet,
Children are made to toil
While women get sold to please sex prowlers
Men easily find their body parts trafficked
All for the sake of finding some means
Some means to live
Some means to maintain this body
This body that acts as a fortress
For the unknown residue that propels us all forth!
Pray, Earth shall keep on floating
Floating and while she is at it
She shall even dance
To the tunes of the same residue that propels it as well
Life on Earth shall keep on being transient
Aimless, devoid of meaning, and of course
Ruled by Death!
Pray, it can be lived with elegance
Yes, the resources of Earth
Can be shared
So that all that do walk on it
Get to live decently
And safely!
Earth belongs not to us
Earth belongs not to our heirs
Earth is like water
Earth is like subtlety
We try to grip it in between our hands
But though it surrounds us as substance
We can never get hold of it!